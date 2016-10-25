Dean Keates appointed as Wrexham AFC's new manager

DEAN Keates has been appointed as Wrexham AFC's new manager.

Former Reds club captain Keates has signed an 18-month contract, taking the Reds through until the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

He replaces Gary Mills who was sacked by the Racecourse club earlier this month.

Keates made over 150 appearances for Wrexham and guided the club to the FA Trophy at Wembley in 2013.

Wrexham AFC director John Mills said: "We are delighted to welcome Dean to Wrexham AFC as the Club's new permanent manager following his period leading the interim management team.

"As expected, there was huge interest in the position of Wrexham AFC manager but we believe we have chosen the outstanding candidate to take the Club forward, to match our own aspirations and those of our supporters.

"Dean is a man with an excellent pedigree in football, he is someone who knows all about Wrexham AFC and the fans expectations and someone who has a real passion for the Club.

"We believe has the knowledge, the drive and the determination to bring lasting success to the Club as we build for a successful future.

"We are sure Dean will receive the usual fantastic support from our supporters and we now look forward with real enthusiasm for the rest of this season and onwards towards next season as we tackle the many challenges ahead."