Crazy yobs target historic ex-steelworks clock tower in Flintshire

Concerns have been raised that “somebody could get killed” as vandals reportedly target the clock tower of a listed building.

Residents in Shotton and Sealand have raised fears with councillors that vandals are trespassing on the old John Summers building on Welsh Road to vandalise the clock tower.

Shotton East ward councillor Mike Evans has contacted North Wales Police over the damage and expressed his worry they were taking “their lives into their own hands” by illegally accessing the Grade II listed building.

He said: “They’re trespassing and kicking in the clock face.

“They are in there on a regular basis and I think it’s a listed building and part of Shotton’s history.

“They’re taking their lives into their own hands by climbing up that way to vandalise it.

“Once they’re in there, they could be doing anything. It’s an iconic building and at this time of year, someone will end up setting a fire in there.

“Someone could get killed, it’s high up there and I hope the police don’t take it lightly.”

The historic red brick building, which dates back to 1907 and had been used as the general office, has fallen into disrepair.

Plans had been in the pipeline as recently as 2012 to renovate the site as part of a multi-million pound project to breathe new life into the community.

In 2010, £30,000 was spent upgrading security at the site after it became a target for burglars.

Former Shotton Town Council chairman Gary Cooper blasted the vandals as “idiots”.

He said: “They’re endangering themselves.

“It’s an iconic building and I’d hate to see it damaged in any way but my main concerns are, you would call them idiots, who are doing this and could hurt themselves.

“It’s a sorry state of affairs.”

The 109-year-old, five-storey building falls within the ward of Sealand councillor Christine Jones who urged anyone with information to contact Legat Owen, agents of building owners Pochins.

She said: “It’s totally unsafe and somebody will get hurt.

“It’s a really dangerous occupation if that’s what they are doing and heaven forbid somebody gets hurt.”