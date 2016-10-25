Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood backs campaign to stop Wrexham Fire Station cuts

A campaign to stop feared cuts at Wrexham Fire Station is receiving support from a political leader.

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood told the Leader she supports the campaign against proposals to save £900,000 by cutting one of two full-time fire engines at Wrexham Fire Station.

The proposals have sparked fears among campaigners that lives could be put at risk.

She said: “These are live issues everywhere. We’re losing services, we’re losing libraries, leisure facilities, police and fire stations. Plaid Cymru believes we need to try and keep as many of these assets in our communities as possible.

“It’s not always possible and we accept some savings need to be made. But with something like a fire station, the implications of getting that wrong are huge – so I’m fully supportive of the local campaign.”

Miss Wood voiced her support during Plaid Cymru’s annual conference in Llangollen.

The conference supported a motion against the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Authority cuts from Marc Jones, chairman of Caia Park Community Council.

In the motion, Mr Jones said Wrexham’s firefighters are already dealing with 43 per cent of all North Wales arsons and a large proportion of its road collisions.

He added: “Excellent work is being done in terms of fire prevention that needs enhancing to pro-actively stop fires – but there will always be a need for a comprehensive emergency service that has the firefighters and appliances available to deal with any incident.”

Mr Jones said the proposals come after £15 million was spent on a new combined fire and ambulance station in Wrexham.

The cuts made “far less sense”, the motion added, when the Welsh Government anticipates a 20 per cent population increase in the county borough and the opening of HMP Berwyn in 2017.

The motion said: “This is the sharp end of cuts and conference believes this will endanger lives.”

Protesters will gather at Island Green in Wrexham at 11am on Saturday, November 5, before marching behind the Fire Brigade Union fire engine towards Queens Square in the town centre.

The fire authority needs to slash almost £1m from its budget and proposes cutting a full-time fire crew from Wrexham.

The plans have been met with stiff opposition.

The authority has launched a consultation on the proposal, which has met with a barrage of criticism from the the public, politicians and the Fire Brigades Union.

Cllr Meirick Lloyd Davies, chairman of the Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “We all understand there is less money for public services to use than we would like but accept that the situation is unlikely to improve for a number of years.

“This consultation focuses on how we can ensure we provide the best service possible within financial constraints.

“The more people get involved, the better our prospects of achieving the right balance of services.”

To take part in the public consultation, which is scheduled to end on December 12, visit www.nwales-fireservice. org.uk.