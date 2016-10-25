Wrexham drink-driver crashed her car into farm entrance at high speed

A WOMAN has admitted driving under the influence after crashing her car near Wrexham.

Eleri Haf Rowley, of Bangor Road, Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol after a crash on October 7.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said police were called after a car said to be travelling at high speed crashed near the entrance to a farm in Penley.

Witnesses said how the driver, Rowley, “fell” out of the car and smelled of alcohol before calling someone to pick her up while witnesses were calling police.

Mr Espie said about two hours later, Rowley, 47, was found at her parents’ house by police, who administered a breath test and found her to be over the legal driving limit.

She gave an alcohol reading of 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Ceri Evans, defending, said her client was a woman of previous good character who understood she had made a huge misjudgement and that the consequences would be “considerable”.

Ms Evans said: “She has never put a foot wrong and on this day she has panicked.

“Beyond having left the scene originally, she was fully co-operative.

“She will say that she was not affected but what occurred on the country road back home is that a car came towards her and she was dazzled by the lights.

“Her reactions were not such she was able to stay on the road and a collision occurred.

“Thankfully, nobody was hurt. She has not been in any situation like this previously.”

Ms Evans added Rowley had made a full admission in interview and felt that coming before the court was shameful, saying she was very sorry for her actions that night.

Magistrates banned her from driving for a year and issued her with a fine of £500, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £50.