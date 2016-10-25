Wrexham 'voice of an angel' is in demand after wowing Welsh opera star Bryn Terfel

A singing care practitioner with “the voice of angel” who wowed opera superstar Bryn Terfel with her talent is in demand.

Wrexham MP Ian Lucas has asked Sheena Miranda, 28, to perform at the town’s Street Festival in Queen's Square on Saturday after hearing her sing at the town’s Vic recording studio.

In 2003 Sheena landed a 50,000 Peso prize – around £850 – in a televised show called Search for a Star in her native Philippines.

According to Sheena, she turned down the offer of a recording contract to study marketing at De La Salle University in Manila.

She now works at Bodlondeb, Pendine Park’s centre of excellence for dementia care.

Sheena sang for bass-baritone Bryn Terfel and former royal harpist Hannah Stone when they visited Pendine Park last year.

She said: “I came to Wales in 2012 and married my husband Steven Joseph Miranda. We set up an online graphic design company, Alphadech Media Ltd that Steven runs from home.

“But I enjoy working at Bodlondeb and singing for residents when I can. I’d like to perform professionally and on my days off I go to Vic Studios in Wrexham. I’ve written a lot of my own songs and I’m recording them.

“I write the lyrics and a guy called Mike Harmina composes the music for me. I do one to two hour sessions at the studios each week to rehearse and record my songs.

“I’m also doing my Level 8 London College of Music exam, which I am doing through North Wales Music Tuition. When I get proper certification I’d like to further my performing skills.

“I was thrilled when I got an e-mail from Ian Lucas asking me to sing. I’m really looking forward to it and I’m pleased some of my colleagues will be bringing along some residents to enjoy the day too.”

She added: “I just really enjoy singing and performing, especially songs from the musicals. I sang Habanera from Carmen for Bryn Terfel when he came to Bodlondeb. He really clapped me and told me I had done a brilliant job. Naturally I was thrilled.”

Mr Lucas said: “I’ve been working to help organise the entertainment for Wrexham’s street festivals for many months and have been asking singers, bands and performers from around the area to take part.

“I was delighted when Sheena said she could sing at this month’s festival and I am really looking forward to hearing her perform.

“She will be part of a great programme of entertainment throughout the day and it’s wonderful to hear she will be bringing a group of supporters from Bodlondeb with her.”

Bodlondeb manager Ann Chapman: "Sheena has the voice of an angel.

“She sings beautifully and residents really enjoy listening to her. She certainly impressed Bryn Terfel. I’m so pleased Ian Lucas MP has asked her to sing at the street festival.

“We are going to treat some of our more able residents to a trip out to support her. I’m sure they will enjoy the occasion.”

She added: “As well as having a wonderful voice, Sheena is also an amazing care practitioner.

"Residents and relatives really appreciate the way she provides first class care and she’s certainly a popular member of the Bodlondeb care team.

“Should her singing career take-off and she ends up on the West End stage we’d certainly miss here at Bodlondeb!”