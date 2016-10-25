Can you help reunite World War One medals with family of Wrexham war hero?

A woman has launched an appeal to find the descendants of a war hero believed to be from Wrexham.

Cindy James, of Colchester in Essex, got in touch with the Leader as she had in her possession a number of First World War medals.

The medals belonged to Llewelyn Roberts, who Cindy believes was born in Wrexham in about 1890, and she is now on a mission to reunite the medals with Mr Roberts’ descendants.

Medals won by Llewelyn Roberts in the First World War

Cindy said that Mr Roberts, a former Welch Fusilier, is believed to have had a granddaughter who lived in Queens Park, Wrexham, when her grandfather died in 1966.

Cindy said: “These belonged to a Welch Fusilier named Llewelyn Roberts, born about 1890, possibly in Wrexham. He died in January 1966 in the South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire. During the 1960s he was a lodger at 6 Hill Street, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, the home of Nellie and Ernie James, my husband’s grandparents.

“I would love to pass the medals on to any living relatives. I know Llewelyn had a grand-daughter, B Williams, who lived at 75 St David’s Crescent, Queens Park, Wrexham at the time of her grandfather’s death. Please get in touch through the Leader if this information is familiar to you.”

Mrs James said that engraved around the rim of the medals is the inscription “7077 PTE L ROBERTS R. W. FUS.” while one of the medals, a 14/18 star, reads “7077 PTE L.C ROBERTS. 4/R.W.FUS.”, indicating he may have had a middle name beginning with a ‘C’, although Cindy believes he may not have used it.

First World War veteran Llewelyn Roberts' medal card

She added: “If we have any feedback, I would like proof of a family connection, as I know there are people out there that buy and sell war medals.

“My husband’s grandparents called him ‘Lou’, and my husband can remember his appearance!”

If you think you know the descendants of Llewelyn Roberts, get in touch with the Leader on 01978 340334 and we will pass on your details.