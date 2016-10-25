Legend Ricky Hatton in surprise meeting with dad of mourned Wrexham boxer 'Boom Boom'

The father of a popular Wrexham boxer who died suddenly last year enjoyed a surprise meeting with one of the sport’s British greats.

Ron Bailey, 80, of the Bluebell Estate, Pandy, lost his son Martyn ‘Boom Boom’ Bailey, to a sleep disorder in February 2015.

After a tough 18 months, he was gobsmacked when one of his family’s heroes, former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, walked into his local while he was enjoying a Sunday afternoon drink.

Mr Bailey’s son, father-of-two Martyn, of Poyser Street, Offa, Wrexham, was a Wales senior schoolboy champion as a youngster.

He went on to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional boxer and won the British Masters middleweight title in 2002.

The death of the former Ysgol Bryn Alyn pupil in Gwersyllt, aged 39, stunned the town and the boxing community.

On Sunday, his father Ron was drinking at the Gresford Colliery Club when he was stunned to see Hatton walk in, as part of a football team from Duckenfield in Manchester who had played a game in the village that morning.

Martyn 'Boom Boom' Bailey

Mr Bailey said ‘The Hitman’ was saddened to hear of Martyn’s death, and he presented him with one of his jackets, to go with a signed boxing glove he had given him.

“I was just having a quiet drink and Ricky Hatton walks in,” he said.

“It was a total surprise, everyone in there was shocked, but he came in with some of his mates from Duckenfield who had been playing football in Gresford that morning.

“I had a good chat with him about Martyn because he was quite well known in the Manchester boxing scene when he was a professional, and Ricky didn’t know he’d died.

“He was gutted to hear about it.”

Mr Bailey added: “He gave me one of his jackets to go with a signed boxing glove he’d given me.”

Former world champion Hatton has recently hit the headlines over a relationship break-up, but Mr Bailey said ‘The Hitman’ was good company on Sunday in Gresford.

He added: “Ricky seemed to be doing alright and was enjoying being out with his mates.

“It was a great afternoon, absolutely fantastic.”