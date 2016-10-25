Woman admits theft after being locked in Wrexham's People's Market

A woman stole clothes and cash after being locked in a market building, a court heard.

Helen Tracy Hughes, 35, took the items worth £49.95 from a stall holder named Shamas Tabrez at the People’s Market in Wrexham on June 16.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, told district judge Gwyn Jones at Wrexham Magistrates Court that the building had closed and was locked and secured.

At 6.30pm a fire alarm sounded and the security team arrived to find Hughes, of Peel Street in Wrexham, on her mobile phone.

She told them she had taken a lighter so she could have a smoke and owed them 50p.

The next morning Mr Tabrez noticed a number of clothes had been moved, while other clothes and a bag of coins were missing, and noticed a camera which didn’t belong there.

Hughes told police she had been locked in the market and taken the items.

She previously pleaded guilty to theft at a hearing in Wrexham on October 10.

Stephen Edwards, defending, said the offence was committed in unusual circumstances.

He said the hearing had been adjourned at the request of the probation service for a progress report on the court order which was imposed on May 20 and an update on psychiatric concerns.

Probation officer Pamela Roberts said Hughes’ offender manager felt that the order should come back before the court as it was “unworkable” and a psychiatric report would assist the court in passing sentence.

Mr Jones adjourned the matter until a hearing at the court on November 21.

He told Hughes that all options would be option to him, including custody.