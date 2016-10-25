Wrexham man discovers his treasured Jaguar motor was previously owned by the Queen

A Jaguar enthusiast parked up at Buckingham Palace after discovering his car had a special history.

David Kelly, 62, of Wrexham, bought his dream car in 2008 – a Daimler Double Six – without realising its previous owner was the Queen.

A well-known face at Wrexham’s Racecourse ground – where he has been a volunteer steward for 30 years – David only found out about the car’s story when he get a new coat of paint on the car.

David Kelly from Wrexham with his Jaguar Daimler Double Six at Buckingham Palace

The car was painted in a unique shade of green only used for cars belonging to the Royal Family.

Last week he got to show off the classic car at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday, when he was invited as part of a display of classic cars, each of which was made in a year of her life.

Prince Michael of Kent represented the Queen at the event, which saw classic cars gathered at the palace.

David said: “I have been a Jaguar enthusiast for a while and I was looking for one and someone called me to say they had one for sale.

“It was in need of some work and it was when this was being done that we found out there was something unique about it.

“With the help of the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust we found out it had been owned by the Queen.”

For David, the car is something he gets great pleasure from and its unique history adds to that.

He added: “It’s a pleasure to drive and they are nice cars anyway, but it is an extra thrill to know it was owned by the Queen and it is a bonus. It does have a bench seat rather than the normal shaped seats, this would have made it easier getting in and out when she was wearing formal wear and it would mean she could easily move from side to side in the car.

“The car was a back up to the state car as well as being the Queen’s personal car.”

Prince Michael of Kent was well aware of the car, as they were seen as a flagship for the Royal Family.

“It was an excellent event and it was great to have a chance to be on the forecourt of the palace,” said David.