'Very polite' homeless man convicted for repeatedly begging on streets of Wrexham

A HOMELESS man appeared in court for repeatedly begging on the streets of Wrexham.

Michael Bryan Hatton, 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Wrexham Magistrates Court to five counts of begging in the town centre.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said that on each occasion Hatton sat on the floor holding a “very polite” sign which read: “Homeless, please can you help? Thank you”.

He was moved on each time, Miss Tench added, and told police that he was homeless and “had no benefits and no money”.

Hatton appeared in custody after failing to attend court on October 19.

Melissa Griffiths, defending, said that the signs were very polite and there was no suggestion that he had approached or intimidated anyone.

District judge Gwyn Jones granted maximum credit for his plea and imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

Hatton must pay a £20 surcharge at a rate of £1 a week.