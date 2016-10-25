A MUCH-LOVED nursery nurse who dedicated 42 years to various Flintshire schools has retired.

Lesley Reece left Bryn Pennant primary school where she worked for 18 years, on Friday, and received many gifts and cards from pupils and staff to wish her well on her retirement.

The Mostyn school organised a service for her on Friday afternoon to say goodbye and present songs written by the children for her.

There was a poem written by year three and six pupils based on her favourite book Room on the Broom and a collection of memories written by children who have been taught by Mrs Reece.

She will also be gifted with a diamond necklace bought by pupils, staff and parents to remember everyone.

Julie Davies, deputy headteacher at Bryn Pennant, said: “She’s an absolute diamond, well loved and a really valued and well-respected staff member.

“All the children adore her and she has a fantastic relationship with the parents.

“She is such a lovely person and really kind to everyone, we will miss her personality and what she brings to the school.

“She’s been in my class the most and not many people can say they work with their best friend like I can – she will be so very missed by everyone.”

Mrs Reece qualified as a nursery nurse at Deeside College and started working 42 years ago at Cornist Park Primary School in Flint.

The 59-year-old said: “I’m very sad to go and I have loved every minute of working with children for many years.

“I’m going to miss all of them so much, everybody is so wonderful here.”