North Wales makes top 10 list of global destinations in prestigious Lonely Planet guide

North Wales has made it on to a major travel guide's top ten ‘best in travel 2017’ list – the only destination in the UK to do so.

The region was named number 4 on Lonely Planet’s prestigious list because of the way the former industrial landscape has been reinvented and repurposed to create a series of world class attractions - from high speed zip lining and inland surfing, to underground trampolining in a 176-year-old disused slate mine.

Economy secretary Ken Skates said: “This is such fantastic news for Wales as our Year of Adventure draws to a close.

"Being listed as one of the best in the world by such a well respected and established publication such as the Lonely Planet is a real coup for North Wales.

“The award will of course play a big part in our marketing for 2017 as we move on to celebrate the Year of Legends in Wales.

"I’m sure it will make people who haven’t visited before think about Wales as a holiday destination and will also entice those who haven’t visited for a while back to Wales.

“This recognition is testimony to the commitment and partnership working between public and private sector to deliver a world class visitor experience.

"North Wales has reinvented itself over recent years and the addition of some cutting edge, world class facilities to match the awe-inspiring scenery has given people compelling reasons to visit the area."

Bear Grylls, official adventure ambassador for Wales, said: “The beautiful, rugged and wild terrain of North Wales lends itself to so many activities and adventures, and I was thrilled to find out it’s been recognised in this way."

Tom Hall, Lonely Planet’s editorial director, said, “We included North Wales in this year’s list of top ten regions because it deserves to be recognised on the global stage.

"It’s a stunning area with a vast array of activities on offer to keep travellers entertained.

"North Wales has also become a haunt of in-the-know foodies, so however visitors get their kicks, once they’ve worked up an appetite, they’ll also be well catered for. North Wales is a gem and should be on every traveller’s radar.”

Wales has enjoyed two record breaking years with visitor numbers crossing the 10 million mark for the first time in 2014 and record spend from domestic and overseas visitors in 2015.