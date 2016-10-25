Former Bake Off contestant steps in to judge fundraising contest in Penyffordd

A FORMER Great British Bake Off star stepped in as a judge for budding bakers of the future at a special fundraising event.

A bake off-style event in Penyffordd saw a former Great British Bake Off contestant come along to judge cake entries.

Diana Beard, who appeared on the BBC’s The Great British Bake Off in 2014, judged entries at the ‘Great Toddler Bake Off’ held at Penyffordd War Memorial institute on Saturday. Fellow judges were Helen Vaughn, Pat Connah and Karola Hall.

Organised by Penyffordd and Penymynydd Toddler Group, the Bake Off was split into two competitions, one for adults and one for children. All funds raised from the Bake Off, about £1,000, were donated towards buying a defibrillator for the village.

The event was organised by the committee at the toddler group, Lynn Jones, Caroline Thompson, Ceri Moore, Laura Goble, Ruth Fletcher, Helen Ing, Laura Weller and Alexandra Trevor.

Speaking about the event, Lynn Jones said: “It was a massive success. Diana Beard came to judge, and we had so many cakes from the local community we had to set more tables up.

“I think it’s just so nice how community spirit is still alive, I was blown away by how many people came to support.”

The junior winner was Ffion Brown, aged four, second was Henry Moore and third was Jack Mullin. The winner for the adult category was Jnny Russell, second was Jane Curtis and Julie Brown came third.

There was also tea, coffee and cake on offer for those who didn’t want to bake.

Ms Jones added: “The Penyffordd Beavers came with cakes and the support from the local community was overwhelming. After judging we sold slices of the cake to raise money. The cakes left over – not that there were many – we took to to Chestnut house nursing home for the staff and residents.”.

Ms Jones thanked Deeside Round Table which donated £500, Ysgol Penyffordd Infantswho held a non-uniform day and donated the money, andalso St John the Baptist Church in Penymynydd, which supported the event.

Penyffordd and Penymynydd toddlers thanked each and every person who helped and made donations.