Drunken man arrested in Wrexham exposed himself to officers when in custody

A MAN who was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Wrexham exposed himself to officers while he was in custody.

Wrexham Magistrates Court heard Alexander James Woodfine, 32, of Bron y Bwcle, Welshpool, was arrested on Vicarage Hill, Wrexham, on September 23 for drunk and disorderly behaviour, to which he pleaded guilty when he appeared in court.

Earlier that evening officers had been called after receiving reports of a group of agitated men and women, including Woodfine, who appeared to be drunk.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said after police officers had told Woodfine to move on he had taken their advice and walked away, but afterwards he was seen urinating against a wall by police and was arrested.

While in custody, Woodfine became aggressive and the court heard that when he was told he would have to be searched, he threw his belt down on the floor and pulled down his jeans and underwear.

Woodfine also admitted breaching his bail. He had been due to appear in court originally on October 7.

Ceri Evans, defending, said: “I am sure the court will be concerned about the facts that you have heard.”

She added Woodfine, who was appearing in court from custody, accepted he should have surrendered to the police earlier than he did but that the time he had spent in custody had been a form of punishment in itself.

Ms Evans said: “He has had his liberty denied for some time and he has lost a day’s work, which is a form of punishment and an inconvenience to him, as a result of his actions.”

Magistrates chairman Carol Lloyd fined Woodfine £250 for breaching his bail and a further £80 for the drunk and disorderly behaviour, as well as ordering him to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.