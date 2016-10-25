Man killed following crash on A483 near Wrexham is identified

An inquest has been opened into the death of a driver who died in a crash near Wrexham.

Harold Edwards, 73, was travelling southbound along the A483 on Thursday, October 13, when he was involved in a collision.

He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital in a critical condition, but died of his injuries in hospital the following Monday.

At the opening of an inquest into Mr Edwards’ death yesterday, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that the case had been passed to him by the coroner for Stoke and he had accepted transfer jurisdiction as the collision had taken place in North Wales.

Mr Gittins said Mr Edwards, a retired radiographer from Ruabon, had been travelling along the road when “for reasons unknown” he had swerved into the opposite lane of the dual carriageway and collided with an oncoming car.

A post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Andrew Dalton indicated a provisional cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries and blood loss.

Mr Gittins said an investigation was also underway by North Wales Police traffic investigators, and he adjourned the inquest until next year for a date yet to be set.