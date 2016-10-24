Wrexham AFC chief executive Don Bircham and director Barry Horne quit Reds

WREXHAM AFC's chief executive has stepped down from the football board with immediate affect.

The National League outfit announced on Monday night that Don Bircham would leave his post after almost five years at the helm.

Mr Bircham was joined in leaving the club by director of football operations, Barry Horne, who also announced his decision to vacate his position on the board.

Resignations: Reds director Barry Horne (left) and chief executive Don Bircham

The resignations are the latest in a series of departures from the Racecourse following the sacking of manager Gary Mills on October 13.

In a statement on their website, the Wrexham Supporters Trust thanked Mr Bircham and Mr Horne for the “many, many hours of uncredited and undocumented work and excellent service to the club for nearly five years”.

A statement from Mr Bircham on the club's website said: “I have today tendered my resignation as Chief Executive and Football Board Director with Wrexham AFC.

“It was my firm intention to leave at the start of the season, but with a heavy workload facing us all, I was persuaded to stay on a bit longer.

“Recent events with regards to performance, and the subsequent departure of our first team manager, have taken further time and as a result of that we have all now been involved in the recruitment process for a successor.

“That process is now at its final stages and the announcement will be made over the next couple of days.

“I am confident you will be happy with the appointment and it now seems to me to be an appropriate point to move on.”

Mr Horne said: “I would like to thank those people who gave me the opportunity to represent and serve the club.

“It has been a privilege and an honour. I am sorry that during my time we have not achieved our ambition of promotion back into the Football League.

“I would also like to thank my colleagues on the Board for the last five years for their hard work and dedication as well as their friendship.

“The same thanks and good wishes go to everyone else who I have come into contact with at the club.”