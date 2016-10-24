Wrexham man kicked his sister on the floor after row

A Wrexham man knocked his sister to the ground and kicked her while she was on the floor.

Daniel James Jones, 28, of Y Wern in Caia Park, lashed out at his sister Rebecca after arguing with her and their mother.

The argument started after he had become aggressive at his mum’s house after a confrontation with his partner earlier that day.

Jones pleaded guilty to assault by beating when he appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court and was issued with a 12-month community order for his actions.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said Jones and his sister had been at their mother’s house at about 5.30pm on October 5 where an argument had broken out and he had become aggressive. The court heard Jones then left the house and his mother and sister left after him as they were concerned about what he might do.

They followed him to a nearby pub where, according to Mr Espie, there was a further verbal altercation, after which Jones stormed out of the pub and his sister followed him.

Walking along Cheshire View in Brymbo, they continued to argue and Jones started pushing his sister and pulled her to the ground, where he kicked her and caused bruising to her leg.

Two passers-by intervened and Jones left, at which point his mother and an independent witness both phoned the police.

In his police interview, Jones admitted assaulting his sister but said he could not recall the whole incident.

In a victim impact statement read to the court the victim, Rebecca Jones, said her brother had mental health issues and he had been drinking that day but he had never done anything like this to her before.

Justine McVitie, defending, said Jones had made a full admission in interview, despite not being able to recall the specifics of what had happened, adding that Jones had cried when he saw photos of the injuries caused to his sister because he was so ashamed of himself and what had happened.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Jones was suffering from anxiety and depression and at the time he had not been taking his prescribed medication.

Mr Connah said: “He appears to display genuine remorse. He is deeply ashamed of his behaviour.

“He is very fond of his sister and hates to think that he assaulted her in such a way but he would not argue against what his sister told him.”

Magistrates’ chairman Carol Lloyd issued Jones with a 12-month community order, to include a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR). He was also fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the victim, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.