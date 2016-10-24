Holywell man jailed for 'causing horrific injuries' when stamping on partner's face

A man who had taken drink and drugs stamped on his partner’s face, causing horrific injuries.

The stamp was said to have changed the shape of her face as it fractured her jaw, a court heard.

A relative threw herself over the victim to try to protect her but attacker Matthew Jones refused to get her help saying she was all right.

Jones, 37, of Nant y Coed in Holywell, admitted wounding Laura Anne Jones and was jailed for three years.

A five-year restraining order was made. He must not contact her in any way and he is not to go within 200 yards of her address.

Jones, who appeared at Mold Crown Court via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool, was told by Judge Niclas Parry that it was a sickening attack in drink.

“You dragged her by the hair, you held her and you then punched her repeatedly,” Judge Parry told him.

“When she was on the floor, you stamped on her.”

The judge said a witness had described how the shape of her face changed when he stamped on her.

His victim later told how it felt as if the whole of the lower right of her face had moved across.

“When she asked you for help you told her there was nothing wrong,” said Judge Parry.

It all happened in the presence of a relative who “felt it necessary to throw herself over your victim” to protect her from further violence.

“She suffered a serious injury, a fractured jaw,” he said.

Judge Parry said Jones had an appalling record for violence which included numerous convictions for assaulting both his previous partner and the present victim, including an incident when he received a two-year sentence.

He said he took into account his guilty plea and a letter from the complainant, which he accepted she had written voluntarily.

But it was, he said, an extremely serious matter.

Barrister Owen Edwards, defending, said his client accepted full responsibility and the fact that his problems he had impacted on other people’s lives.

It was, he said, a deeply worrying assault in unpleasant circumstances.

While the court would be concerned about a letter from victims who stood up for their attackers, she had said in a letter that she knew “which buttons to press”.

But that in no way diminished the seriousness of what he had done.

Mr Edwards said it had been a dysfunctional relationship which would not persist.

On his release Jones would make a fresh start and would move away from the town where he had been drinking and where he had been getting himself “into this situation”.

While on remand he had been receiving more help than he had ever received in his life.

He had done horticultural and surveying courses, following anger management, and drug and alcohol courses and was receiving mental health treatment.