A MAN suffered head injuries after he was assaulted in Wrexham.

The incident involving a young man happened between 3.30am and 4am on Friday, and North Wales Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

PC Thomas Hough from North Wales Police said: “A young male has been assaulted possibly on Brook St, causing a head injury.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101 and quote reference number RC16160044.