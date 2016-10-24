Future of Glan Clwyd Hospital's new neonatal unit secured as £18m investment is approved

CONSTRUCTION work on a £18m unit to care for very sick and premature babies at Glan Clwyd Hospital is to start next month.

Vaughan Gething, health secretary, approved new funding to build the Sub-Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Centre (SuRNICC).

The Welsh Government invested £16m on top of almost £2m already announced to fund the state-of-the art unit.

Mr Gething said: “The SuRNICC will provide the best possible standards of care and clinical outcomes for mothers and their babies across North Wales, centralising intensive care at Glan Clwyd Hospital.

“This investment reflects expert advice from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health who recommended that the health board should plan to provide neonatal intensive care at one central site in the region.



“I look forward to seeing the project progress and the new unit taking shape.”



Preparatory work on the site has already started with Welsh Government’s initial funding of £1.869m to include upgrades to electrical infrastructure at the site of the SuRNICC and an additional transport incubator for transferring the most critically ill and unstable babies.



Work has also started to recruit the team which will work at the SuRNICC including neonatal consultants.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) has welcomed the announcement describing it as a "major step forward in developing high quality health services for the people of North Wales".

The health board will now work to identify what information and support families need when they access neonatal care.

Mandy Cooke, Neonatal Service Manager, said: “It’s great that funding for the project has been formally approved and that construction work can now get underway without delay.

“The project team is working extremely hard to bring this fantastic project to fruition, providing expert care for newborn babies from all parts of North Wales. We are already making significant progress in recruiting additional skilled clinical staff to the new positions the development will create.“

Ann Jones, Vale of Clwyd AM, added: "I am delighted that this is going ahead.

"This investment signals that both the Welsh Government and BCUHB are keen to see first class services for our most poorly babies."

The new development is expected to open in 2018.