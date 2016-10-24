THE operator of a Shropshire skate park, who held an illegal Halloween rave party at the premises where a man collapsed and later died, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Crispin Wrigley had deliberately failed to tell police investigating the death that there was a basement at the premises at Rednal, near Oswestry, where the party was held two years ago.

The 39-year-old businessman was in serious breach of fire safety regulations and revellers were said to have been “partying in a powder keg” at an event which also had no music or alcohol licence.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court, Wrigley was given a total of 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, and is subject to a monitored curfew for three months.

Judge Jim Tindal said that, while Wrigley was not legally responsible for the death of 20-year-old Matthew Jones, he had run an illegal and gravely unsafe party.

Although knowing there had been a tragedy, Wrigley’s behaviour the next day had been ‘squalid and selfish’.

“Scores of people could have been killed or injured and it was more by luck than judgement that there was not a fire,” he said.

Judge Tindal said when police came to the Academy Skatepark the defendant was “so unhelpful” and his later comment that “he did not realise he had to give officers a guided tour” was both childish and stupid.

Wrigley, of Cabin Lane, Oswestry, must also complete 300 hours’ unpaid work, the maximum allowed, and pay £5,000 towards £40,000 costs covering the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Shropshire Council investigations and the crown court proceedings.

He had pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice and 16 offences relating to fire safety and licence rules.

Warren Spencer, prosecuting for the Fire Service, said Wrigley had taken full responsibility and that Simpson’s plea was accepted and he offered no evidence.

The court heard the premises was a car maintenance business run by Wrigley and the skate park next door with a basement underneath both the units.

A video recording of the rave attended by up to 300 people – taken by Wrigley himself on his mobile phone – and film taken by fire officers of the empty basement and other areas were shown to the court.

Mr Spencer said people at the event had been smoking, with the risk of a discarded cigarette. There was a huge amount of flammable material, including a mass of electrical cables and camouflage netting spread across the walls and ceiling and hidden debris and no smoke alarms or back-up lighting.

In addition, the skate park itself was a wooden frame and there were cars and other materials in the vehicle repair area.

He said it was not suitable for such an event and had there been a fire it would not have been contained in any one area of the building allowing people the opportunity to escape.

Martin Butterworth, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said the party had been advertised on Facebook and Wrigley said he had made around £2,000 with the tickets costing £5.

He said police attended the next day following Mr Jones’ death to examine the scene and found Wrigley to be “defensive and guarded” and had not told officers about the basement.

After an appeal for witnesses by police details emerged of Mr Jones’ collapse and that the party had been in the basement and Wrigley was later arrested.

Mr Butterworth said Wrigley had obstructed and delayed the coroner’s inquiry into Mr Jones’ death and concealed the unlicensed sale of alcohol, the use of controlled drugs, the use of unsafe premises and the “wholesale and blatant” failure to safeguard his paying visitors.

Nicholas Walker, for Wrigley, said his client had shown remorse and had taken full responsibility for his actions.

He said Wrigley’s deception had been short-lived and ham-fisted and was doomed to failure.

Mr Walker said Wrigley’s businesses were run-down and there was a financial motive to organise the event and his use of the premises was a mistake and utterly stupid, but not a callous disregard for people’s safety.

The court heard Mr Jones, of Johnstown, near Wrexham, is believed to have taken a controlled drug and collapsed in the early hours of November 1, 2014 as he celebrated his 20th birthday and died in hospital.

He was an apprentice plumber and had worked at the Holt Lodge Hotel in Wrexham and played football for Rhos Aelwyd FC.

An inquest is expected to be resumed in the coming months.