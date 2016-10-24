Ex-police chief Gordon Anglesea expected to appeal child sex abuse conviction

EX-POLICE chief Gordon Anglesea is expected to appeal against his convictions last week for historic child sex abuse.

His lawyers are to consult with him over an appeal in order to try and clear his name.

On Friday, an 11-strong jury at Mold Crown Court took some 10 hours to reach their verdicts.

Asked if he would appeal, a source within his defence team said: “Of course we will appeal. He is an innocent man.”

A journalist involved in the libel case which led to Anglesea receiving a £375,000 payout has spoken of his relief now the former police chief has been convicted of sex offences.

In 1994 Anglesea won a major court victory against the Independent on Sunday, Private Eye, The Observer and Welsh broadcaster HTV after they accused him of being a paedophile.

Anglesea said allegations he had sexually abused boys at the Bryn Estyn care home in Wrexham were false and that his libel victory was a “vindication” of his denial of the claims.

On Friday, however, he was found guilty at Mold Crown Court of child sexual abuse dating back to the 1980s, finally bringing some closure for the victims of the abuse and their families.

Dean Nelson, a freelance journalist and media consultant, wrote one of the first stories accusing Anglesea of sex offences in 1991.

The exposure of the North Wales child abuse scandal was about Anglesea and other sex offenders.

Mr Nelson described it as a “tragedy” that they lost the case and were unable to bring justice for the victims of Anglesea’s assaults.

He said: “We reported that Anglesea was a regular visitor to the centre and so he sued us for libel.

“We said, do we settle the case and pay the money or do we investigate it properly? We decided to investigate properly. I went back and we found three witnesses who had been abused by Anglesea and on that basis we defended the action.”

Speaking of the battle they put up for the victims who were trying to get justice, Mr Nelson said Anglesea “destroyed lives”.

“I’m relieved Anglesea has been convicted, but I feel sad about the witnesses who were not believed and the impact that had on their lives.

“We took the case on and promised to bring justice for the victims and my thoughts are with those that didn’t get the justice and I hope now that it does help those others to move on.

“They were abused and humiliated and then accused of telling lies for money when they sought justice.

Mr Nelson believes the money Anglesea received could now go towards helping the victims and their families who were suffering as a result today.

“I do think that all of Anglesea’s victims could actually benefit from the money.

“People talk about the whole debate on historical abuse cases and some say that the victims are motivated by the compensation, but no amount of money could help them with what they went through and experienced.

“No-one got a huge amount of compensation anyway, probably just enough to buy a car maybe.”