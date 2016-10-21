Council defends cancellation of planned Christmas market in Mold

ARRANGEMENTS which led to the cancellation of a proposed Christmas market have been defended by the local authority.

Flintshire Council has defended its position after coming under fire following the cancellation of proposals by Mold Town Council for a eltic fayre in the town.

Opposition from existing traders in the town, and strict licensing arrangements suggested by Flintshire Council made the event untenable.

Clare Budden, Flintshire Council's chief officer for community and enterprise, said: “The council operates a licensing process to control the development of new market activity, so that the vitality of the existing markets is protected.

“Mold market, in particular, draws visitors from across the region and dramatically increases trade in the town.

“The council will not license new market events that may harm the existing markets.”

Speaking to the Leader earlier this week, Mold town councillor Gareth Williams argued that the local authority was being “short sighted” in its approach to the Celtic Fayre.

He said following on from Flintshire Council rejecting the chance to host the start of the Tour of Britain in Mold, reported in the Leader this month, this was another missed opportunity.

Mrs Budden added: “The event being proposed by Mold Town Council appeared, from the information provided, to include elements that could compete with the market in Mold.

“On this basis, the council confirmed that further discussion was needed before a licence could be granted. In the meantime, though, the town council has decided not to press on with its plans.”

Dave Hill, Mold’s town centre manager, said: “We had a dilemma where the majority of the market traders didn’t want the event to go ahead as they saw it as competition, while the majority of shopkeepers expressed a desire that anything which brought additional footfall into the town was good for business.

“Personally I think this is a missed opportunity for Mold but we will continue to work with our colleagues in the county council to see if the concerns that have been expressed can be overcome for future occasions.”