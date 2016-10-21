Military widows on the warpath over 'shameful' pensions snatch

A PETITION calling for pension justice for war widows has gained more than 500 signatures.

Support has poured in from all over the UK for the campaign led by Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant with the widow and son of Sgt Malcolm Wigley, Kath Webster and Bryan Wigley.

Sgt Wigley, of Connah’s Quay, was killed during the Falklands War.

His widow had to relinquish her war widows’ pension after remarrying – even though those who married before 1973 or after 2005 do not have to do so.

The petition calls for a pension for life for all war widows, regardless of when they are married or when their spouses lost their lives.

Signatories from across the UK, some of whom are affected in the same way as Kath, have left supportive messages.

Vee Moore from Tamworth, Mary Shipton from Tintern, Margaret Bond from Annitsford, Laura Hamilton from Bangor, Beverley Sansom of Blandford Forum, Shirley Dodd Clark from Gileston and Jean Stroud-Mort, from Bolton, all wrote that they are similarly affected.

“My husband was also killed in the Falklands War in 1982,” said Mrs Stroud-Mort.

“He was 20 and our son was eight-months-old. I had to give up my pension when I re-married 23 years ago.

“But if we married now I would keep my pension. It seems they were killed at the wrong time.”

Mrs Dodd Clark said: “I’m directly affected by this ruling. Notwithstanding the financial element, I feel it is an insult to my first husband’s death in service, as well as assuming that my second husband should ‘keep’ me.”

Helen Door, from Dunston, is also in the same situation and has written to the Prime Minister, defence secretary Mark Lancaster and English-based campaigning MP Greg Mullholand.

Angela MacKenzie of Elgin wrote: “I’m in the same situation as Kath.

“I was widowed in 1985 when my husband was killed in a flying accident.

“I remarried in 1991 and forfeited my widow’s pension. I’’s a disgrace to this country that service widows are treated so cruelly.

“The ruling of 2015 is an insult to remarried widows stripped of their widow’s pension purely because their husband died at the wrong time.

“It’s not only discriminatory but shameful of the politicians who persist in upholding this bizarre ruling.”