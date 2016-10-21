 ad

Coedpoeth playground group wins award after £73,000 revamp

Published date: 21 October 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
A community group has been acknowlegded for leading a £73,000 revamp of a village playground.

Coedpoeth Play Spaces has won the Landscape or or Environmental Improvement category of the Wrexham Area Civic Society Awards.

Playable Places, a group made up of residents, community and county councillors and Wrexham Council’s play development team, have been working on the project for about two years.

The playground now boasts a trampoline, a sand pit and sand works, a tunnel, a multi-unit with slide, a ‘springy’, a spinning dish, an embankment slide, swings, a youth shelter and picnic benches.

The work was funded by a £49,000 WREN Community Action Fund grant, Section 106 funding and an £8,000 contribution from Coedpoeth community council.

The awards will be held at St Margaret’s Village Hall, Garden Village on Friday, November 18. 

