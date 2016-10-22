Victorian market leads the way for Wrexham's town centre Christmas events

A slice of Victorian life is to return to Wrexham in the shape of an annual Christmas market.

And people invested in the future of the town centre are being urged to examine what makes the event such a success every year, so lessons can be learned and applied to other occasions.

This year, the Victorian market will be held on Thursday, December 8, from 12pm to 8pm in St Giles church grounds and spreading onto High Street.

There will be more than 75 stalls offering hot food, crafts and Christmas gifts all aimed at helping people get into the festive spirit.

Town MP Ian Lucas said traders and town centre forum members should scrutinise the event to identify other ways to increase footfall in Wrexham’s main shopping streets.

He said: “Bringing people into Wrexham to see what we have to offer is crucial, and I look forward to the Victorian Christmas Market always.

“I think it is important that we examine carefully any idea which could help boost footfall for our shops and established markets, look at what works and where improvements can be made – and all make sure we work together to bring people into our town.”

Thousands of visitors descend on the market every year, as mulled wine, roast chestnuts and mince pies are among the offerings available to warm the cockles of Christmas shoppers.

And it is hoped the festive feeling will be in full effect ahead of the market event this year, with the first proper Christmas lights switch on in the heart of the town also due to take place.

Since 2013, civic cuts have meant the town centre spectacle has been reduced to a lantern parade but, thanks to the Rotary Club of Wrexham Glyndwr, it is returning in style.

The lights are to be turned on in Queens Square in Wrexham town centre by reality TV star Ricky Rayment from The Only Way is Essex.

He is about to star in the Cinderella panto at the Stiwt Theatre in Rhos and is just one of many highlights of the switch-on event being organised.

It takes place on Thursday, Novermber 17 from 5pm and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The aim will be to bring something back to the community and raise much needed money for charity.

It is being supported by Wrexham Council and THIS (art gallery) projects who are helping put final details in place.