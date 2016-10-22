Connah's Quay Nomads FC attract new set of football fans... all the way from Bulgaria

An intrepid group of Bulgarian football fans have fallen in love with a Flintshire Welsh Premier League outfit.

When Emil Sentov, Martin Sentov, Alexander Bachevanov and Ivan Atanasov came over to the UK last weekend to watch their beloved Liverpool FC take on Manchester United, the football loving foursome weren't satisfied with just watching one game.

After doing some research online, the quartet stumbled across gap Connah's Quay's Welsh Premier League clash at home to Bangor City.

And this was no Sunday League tie that enticed the four lads from Eastern Europe, who were drawn in by the tantalising prospect of a top of the table, second versus third clash in the Dafabet WPL.

The Bulgarian friends hired a car from Liverpool ahead of last Monday's clash and drove the 32 miles to Deeside to take in the match.

They were treated to an end to end 2-2 draw at the Deeside Stadium with the Nomads going ahead twice before being pulled back to take home a point.

Such was their enjoyment, Emil, Martin, Alexander and Ivan have since set up a Nomads fan club in their native Bulgaria and are spreading the word of Andy Morrison's outfit.

Will Catteral is the club's supporters liaison officer and told the Leader the visiting fans had even adopted a favourite player.

He said: “They arrived unannounced for our Dafabet Welsh Premier League match on Sunday against Bangor and were travelling over to watch the Liverpool vs Man United game, but were looking for other games.

“Martin found that we were playing and read a bit about us, quickly found out that it was a big game being both North Wales.

“They were also attracted by our name which they liked, as well as the red which has the obvious link with Liverpool.

“They hired a car especially to get from Liverpool to us, and they've said how much they enjoyed the visit to the stadium and meeting us - we've already had a couple of messages from other Bulgarians.

“Their favourite player is already Les Davies who they called a 'goal scoring machine' and they're planning another trip to see us soon.”

Mr Caterall added that Nomads’ rise up the league has proven a draw to fans across Europe.

"We're really pleased to have our first European fan club established after an incredible 12 months which have seen us go from the relegation zone to playing, and winning in Europe.

"Our time in the Europa League has really helped get our name known, as we've also had recent visits from Norwegian and Danish fans.

"Emil, Martin, Ivan and Alexander are already helping grow interest about us in and around Sofia, so we'll hopefully see even more global football fans becoming Nomads."