Homegrown X Factor finalist Lucie Jones to star in Rent at Mold's Theatr Clwyd

Wales’ X Factor finalist Lucie Jones caught the acting bug at an early age. For her the talent show proved to be a springboard to a professional career.

Now a successful actress who has starred in Les Miserables in the West End, she makes her first appearance in Mold playing Maureen Johnson in the 20th anniversary production of the musical Rent which opens at Theatr Clwyd this week.

She took time out of the rehearsal room to answer

When did you first discover acting?

I was always interested in acting. When I was a young child I used to put on shows in the living room for family and friends but my first stage performance was when I was five or six, performing a song called Mums and Dads.

Then I was involved in youth theatre, local ones rather than the National Youth Theatre but I owe so much to that.

Even if you don’t end up as an actor, doing youth theatre, and classes when you’re young gives you confidence in yourself, experience of talking in front of people and skills in movement and fitness. It’s a really great thing to do.

What was it like as a contestant on The X Factor?

If you can think of an emotion, I can almost guarantee we went through it at some point.

The overriding feeling was amazing; what an opportunity and great fun for my friends and family. I met the most incredible people. My mentor Dannii Minogue was just brilliant and she gave me such good advice.

There’s no better way to train than being pushed into doing something that stressful with such high intensity. You just have to get on with it. I loved it.

After that, how did you become a professional actor?

Straight after X Factor, I said to my management company ‘I want to be an actor. I would love to do musical theatre.’

They introduced me to an agent and we started working together immediately. I auditioned for ‘Les Mis’ and that was my first professional job.

Who has been your biggest influence?

I’ve been influenced by many people and there are lots of actors I really like and I can absolutely say they’re role models.

But my biggest influence has been my acting coach as she’s really changed the way I approach a script. If I pick something up, if I read a book or anything else, she has changed the way I think about it. It’s made me a better actor and I owe her a lot.

What has been you biggest career highlight to date?

The Les Mis 25th anniversary concert at the O2 was very special. I has a moment when we were doing One Day More and I looked up at the arena and the child inside me, who had watched the 10th anniversary concert religiously once a week, just went berserk.

Also I recently won an award at the International Musical Theatre Awards for Best Actress.

Tell us about Rent

Writer Jonathan Larson created something completely fresh and new. When Rent came out it was a game-changer – people had never seen anything like it.

The story is heartbreaking and the music is so catchy – every single song is different. It’s a whole smorgasbord of musical genres in one show and it really does speak to everyone.

People who don’t necessarily enjoy musical theatre come and see Rent and I don’t think there has been anything else like this performed in North Wales.

Away from the stage how do you relax?

My fiancé and I love to go out for a good meal with friends. We’re very lucky because his job involves food and wine so we have to do that! Also, we like to travel, to go away at the weekends and do lots of touring in Britain which is really fun.

Rent – The Musical is at Theatr Clwyd until November 12.

Box Office: 01352 701 521 or go to www.theatrclwyd.com