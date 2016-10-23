Wrexham hero who saved grandmother from burning car on motorway to receive Pride of Britain Award

A hero who rushed to rescue a grandmother from a burning car moments before it was engulfed in flames is to receive a Pride of Britain Award.

Will Edwards, 25, of Oak Road in Ponciau, Wrexham, is set to become a retained duty firefighter after being inspired by the fire crew who dealt with the blaze on the side of the motorway in Greater Manchester.

Will has won his award in the ‘Outstanding Bravery’ category, which will be handed to him at a ceremony on Monday, October 31, at Grosvenor House in London to be hosted by TV presenter Carol Vorderman, before being screened on ITV the following night.

Of the award, he said: “It’s quite an honour indeed, especially when you look at the other Pride of Britain Awards, when they have gone to really inspiring people.

“I don’t consider myself of that calibre – so to receive one myself is mindblowing to be honest.”

Will was a passenger in a car travelling on the M60 when he noticed the fire.

The car, driven by 73-year-old Anne Wade, was almost fully ablaze when they pulled up behind it.

Will jumped into action when he saw flames coming through the bonnet and engulfing the bottom of the car.

The electrics had failed meaning the doors were locked and she was trapped so Will tried to break the driver’s side window with his arm.

Brave Will smashed through the glass of the car door, cutting his arm and severing two tendons before dragging Anne from the wreckage.

He spent two days in hospital after the fire, which happened in December last year.

Liverpudlian Anne, who has a daughter and two grandchildren, spent five days in hospital recovering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

She described Will as an “angel from Heaven” and they were reunited for the first time since the accident earlier this year at Will's workplace, Asda in Wrexham, where he is home shopping section leader.

They shared an emotional catch-up as Anne said “thank you” to her hero in person.

She said: “I’m still recovering but I really wanted to make the journey down to Wrexham to see Will and say thank you to him in person for how grateful I am.”

Will said that the he and Anne have become friends and exchange regular emails.

He and his partner Sian Thomas, 28, visited Anne In Liverpool a fortnight ago.

Will added that he had gone through the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service application process and was awaiting a medical. He hopes to begin training in February.

Will was given a bravery award from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service for his efforts.

He added he had “always wanted to go into some kind of service” but after the fire he was inspired by the service to become a firefighter. “I knew what I wanted to do with my life, helping to protect the community,” he said.