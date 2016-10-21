Premier League could learn from Wrexham AFC over work with disabled supporters, says MP

Premier League clubs could learn a lot from Wrexham AFC’s work with disabled supporters, MPs have been told.

An investigation by the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee into accessible stadia heard on Tuesday from Premier League executive director Bill Bush and Steve Gilbert, of the Wrexham Disabled Supporters’ Association.

During the evidence session, Wrexham’s work with disabled supporters was praised by committee members – and contrasted with the lack of action from Premier League clubs.

Wrexham MP Ian Lucas, a member of the Select Committee, helped put the Supporters’ Association in touch with Committee officials and said Mr Gilbert’s evidence “told its own story.”

He said: “The work Wrexham’s Disabled Supporters’ Association have done at the club really is some of the best in the country.

“That is why I wanted to bring the DSA to Parliament to speak to the Committee, and I would like to thank Steve Gilbert for the excellent case he set out today.

“His evidence, particularly when contrasted with evidence from the Premier League, told its own story. Wrexham fans, working together and standing up for one another, managed to help provide a level of access for disabled supporters that many multi-million pound earning Premier League clubs are still failing to achieve.

“Fellow MPs on the Committee – from a range of political parties – were extremely impressed with what has been achieved in Wrexham. Our club and its supporters should be very proud – and I am delighted we got to tell their story in Parliament today.”