Hundreds of new jobs in pipeline at £800m Deeside incinerator

Businesses will be given another opportunity to meet the team behind an £800m incinerator that will create hundreds of jobs.

As the start of construction on the Parc Adfer facility on Deeside Industrial Park heads ever closer, Wheelabrator Technologies is meeting with businesses from across North Wales to discuss the project.

Construction of the new facility will take around three years and is expected to create hundreds of jobs, while offering multi-million pound supply chain opportunities for businesses.

The facility is being built through the North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Project, a partnership which was formed to find a more sustainable solution to managing waste from North Wales and consists of five local authorities including Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy, Anglesey and Gwynedd.

Once construction is completed and the facility becomes operational, annual maintenance and supply chain opportunities will continue over Parc Adfer’s 25-year life span.

Wheelabrator has appointed CNIM Group as its engineering procurement construction (EPC) contractor which in turn, has selected Clugston Construction to lead the civil engineering works.

All three companies will be on hand at the Meet the Buyer event to speak to business representatives.

The construction phase will require a range of potential supply chain opportunities and these will be unveiled at the event to be held November 3 in the Main Hall at Deeside Sixth, Coleg Cambria located on Kelsterton Road, Connah’s Quay from 7.30am to 6.30pm.

Apo Sarandidis, Parc Adfer senior project manager, said: “The construction of the Parc Adfer energy recovery facility will require many services and we’re delighted to engage with businesses and suppliers in the broad range of opportunities available.

“We’re looking forward to learning more about the depth of talent and experience that businesses in the North Wales region and beyond can offer the Parc Adfer project.”

Managing up to 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste from North Wales’ homes and businesses each year, Parc Adfer will divert waste from landfill and instead use it to generate clean, renewable energy, enough to power an estimated 30,000 homes.

As a potential combined heat and power facility, Parc Adfer will also have the capacity to export heat energy to nearby industrial, commercial or residential users.

Inert ash from the facility will be recycled and reused in construction, while metals will also be removed and recycled.

Businesses wanting to attend will need to register their interest by visiting www.parcadfer.com/suppliers before Friday, October 28.

Anyone interested in learning more about Wheelabrator Parc Adfer, may email info@parcadfer.com or call free on 0800 093 781.