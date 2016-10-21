The new Aldi, set to open on the "ghost" supermarket site in Llangollen, will bring thirty jobs to the town.

The German supermarket chain say the new store will be open by the summer of 2017 with work to start rearranging the site intot two unites within the comign months.

Planning permission to split the site, built originally for one Sainsbury's store, into two seperate units for Aldi and Home Bargains, was granted by Denbighshire County Council this week.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: "We are really pleased to be opening a new store in Llangollen. We understand that there is a strong local interest in the future of the Berwyn Street site, so we are pleased to announce that we will be taking it on and bringing it into productive use.

"Not only will the new store deliver a multi-million-pound investment in the local area and create up to 30 much-needed new jobs, it will also provide greater shopping choice for local people and help them save money on their weekly grocery shop."

Aldi say recruitment for new staff will start during the construction period with anyone interested in jobs at the store invited to register their details on www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Home Bargains have also been approached for comment.