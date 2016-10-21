Tata Steel: Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood visits Shotton plant to talk Brexit

THE leader of Wales’ largest opposition party claims the UK Government still has not done enough to help the steel industry.

On a visit to Tata Steel’s Shotton plant ahead of the Plaid Cymru conference in Llangollen, leader Leanne Wood said lawmakers in Westminster needed to do more to support the industry.

More than 700 jobs were put under threat at Tata in Shotton when the company announced it was looking to sell its UK assets in March.

That move has since been put on hold after the Indian conglomerate confirmed it was looking into the possibility of a link-up with a German company.

As revealed in the Leader in August, £7 million will be pumped into the site over the coming years.

Ms Wood, who met with union representatives and management, told the Leader she had been impressed by the “really positive” staff members on the Colorcoat and Building Systems UK site.

She said: “They are enthusiastic about what they do here, this is a profit making site, a successful site and they were keen to make their presence felt.

“This meeting came about when one of the union members sent me a tweet actually and they were keen to underline that there is steel production here as well, not just in Port Talbot.”

The Assembly Member for Rhondda said her meeting ahead of the conference was serving two purposes: to discuss the steel industry as a whole and the impact of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Ms Wood said she was keen to understand the key issues across Wales in relation to Brexit as “200,000 jobs rely on the UK being inside the Single Market.”

She said the UK Government had “no plan” and criticised the stance that Wales would not get a voice during negotiations to leave the European Union.

Previewing the party’s conference beginning today, Ms Wood said she felt it was important to engage with residents across the country, including those in North Wales who “may have felt neglected”.