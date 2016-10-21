Heartless thieves ransack home of Wrexham grandmother while she was in hospital

Heartless thieves ransacked the home of a grandmother while she was in hospital.

Burglars broke into the house of 59-year-old Lynn Shaw, in Trem y Gardenn, Afoneitha, Penycae, within the last week, while she was undergoing a long-term stay at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The Wrexham Council property had been secured with a plastic and metal frame put around all the windows and doors for the duration of her stay.

But when her family requested the frame be removed from the front door to allow post to be delivered, a misunderstanding led to it being taken away from the whole house.

Days later, when Mrs Shaw’s son went to collect some mail from the property, he found it had been completely cleared out of everything she owned.

Thousands of pounds worth of belongings had been taken, from bedroom furniture, and an entire wardrobe, to a computer, DVDs and other household items.

Her daughter, Hayley Shaw, 34, who lives in Wrexham, said the family are disgusted by the theft and her mother is reluctant to return to the house when she leaves hospital.

She said: “In the last few weeks someone broke into the house and removed the whole bedroom set, tables, wardrobe, a computer, the TV, Blu-ray discs and lots of other things.

“It has been absolutely cleared out, she is devastated and does not want to go back to the house.

“Whoever did this must have had a van to take it all away, so we are appealing to anyone who might have seen, or knows anything to help. All these things must be somewhere.”

Ms Shaw added the frame was put all around the house and windows to stop trespassers and vandals getting in, but they would find it all removed after asking for it to be taken off the front door.

She added: “It was a misunderstanding and the council have been very good about it since. The housing allocation officer in Rhos is trying to get mum a place somewhere else.

“But we really, really want to recover what was taken and find whoever has done it.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “We can confirm this incident was reported to us on October 18.

“The property was unsecure and accessed through the front door with a number of electrical and other items taken.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, they should call police on 101. The crime reference number is U158710.