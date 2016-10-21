Freak accident left Saltney teenage boxer without sight in one eye

A fundraising show is being held to help restore the dreams of a teenage boxer who lost sight in his left eye in a freak accident.

Earlier this year Charlie Foster, 19, was hard at work in training for the Welsh championships in pursuit of his goal to become a professional boxer.

While sparring at Shotton Amateur Boxing Club, the teenager blocked a shot and his glove came in to contact with his left eye, causing immediate loss of vision.

Despite no pain or swelling, Charlie, from Saltney was permanently robbed of sight in the eye after numerous trips to two different hospitals to undergo tests.

He said: “I was sparring three days before a championship fight and I blocked a shot with my glove and my eye just went black.

“I was told it would come back within a week but it hasn’t yet.

“I wasn’t as shocked as I thought I’d be, I just had to carry on. I even carried on sparring.”

There is currently no treatment available in the UK to restore the sight in Charlie's eye.

In a bid to give the teenager back vision in his eye, his family found hope of treatment at a consultant based in Berlin, specialising in neuro-opthalmology and neurology rehabilitation.

Doctors believe Charlie suffered damage to the optic nerve which can be treated through electrical therapeutic stimulation over 12 days.

A sticking point for the family is a cost of treatment at €8,000 with the possibility of needing more in later life.

Charlie's mum Yvonne said: "To be honest, it's been absolutely devastating, it has changed him and I can't give up in trying to get him his sight back.

"Boxing is part of who he is and it's been taken away, he is a coach but he's not ready to hang up his gloves himself yet so where there's hope no matter how small we will take that.

"The point was him being only 18 at the time it happened was just cruel as to lose your sight at any age is bad enough but 18 it's just so sad for him but Charlie has never moaned about it he just gets on with it.

“I wish was me not Charlie, I'm so proud of him.

“I'm not sure if it's being brave but Charlie is tough and very mature.”

To help the fundraising effort, Shotton ABC is holding a fundraising amateur boxing show at Connah's Quay Civic Hall on Friday October 28.

Club secretary Darren Sterry said: “Charlie lost sight in one of his eyes in a total freak accident.

“The place in Germany will perform the treatment for €8,000 and there's an 80 per cent chance of success so the odds are in his favour.”

The teenager fighter hopes to begin the treatment as early as December this year.

Featuring four fighters from Shotton ABC, the ten fight card will get underway from 7.30pm.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Charlie's fundraising efforts.

The plumber said he still hopes to make it as a professional boxer later in his career.

“The first few weeks were tough, I couldn’t get used to things like driving,” he said.

“Boxing has just kept me going.”

To support the cash drive, visit www.gofundme.com/2n2xgp8