Wrexham house burglary accused is remanded in custody

A WREXHAM man charged with house burglary was further remanded in custody on Thursday.

Floyd Patrick Vassell, 27, of Tan y Coed in Wrexham, is charged with a house burglary at Y Wern in Wrexham, on October 1, where it is alleged he stole property, including a Playstation, controllers and games, eight pairs of 3D glasses, and a handbag containing cash and bank cards, to a total value of £1,500.

He first appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded into police custody pending further inquiries.

On Thursday, he appeared at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold, where he was remanded in custody to appear at a plea hearing at Mold Crown Court in November.

Melissa Griffiths, defending, did not apply for bail.

Vassell did not indicate a plea at this stage.