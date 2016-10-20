Warning circulated to Wrexham schools after attempted abductions in Shropshire

SCHOOLS in Wrexham have been urged to remain vigilant after a number of alleged abduction attempts in Shropshire.

A letter has been circulated to all of the schools in Wrexham on behalf of John Davies, the council’s head of education, warning parents and teachers to remain on alert following the incidents in Weston Rhyn and Oswestry areas earlier this week.

The statement from Mr Davies was circulated on Facebook by two schools in Wrexham – Ysgol Froncysyllte and Ysgol Pentre Church in Wales Primary Schoo in Chirk.

It reads: “It has come to my attention that there have been at least two incidences of potential child abduction near schools in the Weston Rhyn and Oswestry areas during the past few days.

"Both incidents have occurred around school opening and closure times and involved a black van. Schools and parents are advised to be extra vigilant when taking or collecting children to and from school.”

Spokesmen for both schools added: "Please can we ask all parents to make sure wherever possible children are escorted to school.

“We will not release any child if we are unsure of who is collecting them. Any requests for children walking home or to school should be in writing. Thank you for your support."