Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly threatened with a knife.

The ‘suspicious incident’ happened in the Bernard Road area of Caia Park, Wrexham at approximately 5.45pm on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old female was confronted by a man at her address.

He made suggestive comments to her and implied that he had a knife, although no weapon was seen and the victim was unharmed.

The man is described as being white, in his mid-twenties, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, clean shaven with short dark hair.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Harrison said: “Such reports are rare, however, the incident has caused a great deal of trauma to the victim.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen a male fitting the description in the area of Bernard Road yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon to report it to the police.

“Officers will be in the area throughout today (Thursday) making enquires and providing reassurance to the public.”

Anybody who may have information or may have seen a male acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident, should contact the police on 101 quoting RC16159390.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use the live webchat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx