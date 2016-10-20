 ad

First Minister of Wales backs minute's silence across UK in memory of Aberfan

Published date: 20 October 2016 |
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
Suzanne Jordan

 

TOMORROW marks 50 years since the Aberfan disaster, which claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children.

Ahead of the anniversary, First Minister Carwyn Jones is reminding people across Wales of the national minute’s silence, which will take place at 9.15am tomorrow (Friday, October 21).

Mr Jones said: “We will never forget the men, women and school children who tragically lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster 50 years ago.

“Remembrance is important so future generations understand what happened in Aberfan. It is a truly heart-breaking moment in our history and no-one who learns about the disaster can fail to be profoundly moved by it.

“Half a century on from the disaster, I hope the country as a whole will come together, with respect and compassion, to pause for a minute at 9.15am tomorrow and think of the community of Aberfan.”

