Man being chased by police through Wrexham thought he was being chased by 'third parties'

Published date: 20 October 2016
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

A man found with cannabis in his car after a police chase thought he was being chased “by various third parties”, his solicitor said.
 
Lewis Goode, of Bronywaun in Chirk, pleaded guilty at Wrexham Magistrates Court to failing to stop when required by police on Sontley Road in the town on August 11.
 
Angharad Mullarkey, prosecuting, told district judge Gwyn Jones, that police pulled alongside Goode’s Vauxhall Corsa but he drove off and they pursued with lights flashing.
 
Police later found the car and a search revealed a quantity of cannabis.
 
Bethan Jones, defending, said  the self-employed plasterer, 22, was “being followed by various third parties”, and had “presumed it was them”.
 
 He apologised to the officers who were inconvenienced, Miss Jones added.
 
Goode also pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug.
 
He was fined £120 for each offence and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs. and a £30 surcharge.

