YOUNG writers and walkers of all ages have been following in the footsteps of Flintshire’s greatest author.

Following the successful opening of the annual Daniel Owen Festival last weekend, a number of events have taken place to celebrate the Mold’s famous son.

There have been guided walks, a memorial lecture and a writing competition.

Mold councillor Andrea Mearns said: “A number of guided walks have introduced walkers to buildings and landscapes that would have been familiar to Daniel Owen both in the town itself and on the outskirts.

“On Monday’s walk 36 people explored Mold’s Victorian past as they walked around town, including along the River Alyn valley.

“At the footbridge over the river by the cricket field, historian and chairman of the Daniel Owen Festival, Kevin Matthias, related the grim details of the Argoed colliery disaster, during which Daniel Owen’s father and two of his brothers were killed.”

The annual memorial lecture was this year provided by actress and writer Manon Eames, who spoke about writing an adaptation of the writer’s novels.

Shortlisted stories from the annual Daniel Owen Young Writers Competition were performed by professional actors at Theatr Clwyd on Tuesday.

Tamara Harvey, artistic director of Theatr Clwyd said: “I am impressed by the wealth of talent and breadth of imagination of these budding playwrights, their work creates wonderful worlds and stories and gives me great hope and encouragement for the future.”

The winner of the 11 to 12-year-old category, and the overall competition, was Rachel Carr for her story The Storm about the power of the sea and six men involved in a shipwreck.

Category 13 to 17-years-old was awarded to Rebecca Barnard for her story Lines about soulmates and a sensitive exploration of the impact of self-harming.

Alice Vernon won the category for 18 to 25-years-olds with her story Sleepwalking.

The festival runs until October 22, and details of events can be found at Mold Library or by visiting www.danielowenfestival.com.