Teenage paralympian from Mynydd Isa joins crowds for heroes’ welcome

A teenage paralympian was among hundreds of athletes given a heroes welcome following their Rio success.

Sabrina Fortune, from Mynydd Isa, took part in the welcoming home parades held in Manchester and London in honour of the efforts made by Team GB and Paralympics GB in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio.

The 19-year-old shotputter became the first Welsh athlete to win a medal in Brazil when she threw a personal best to bag a bronze in the F20 event.

Alongside fellow Flintshire athletes Jade Jones and Beverley Jones, from Shotton, Sabrina took to the streets of Manchester to be welcomed home by the thousands of wellwishers and fans despite the torrential rain in the North West. The medalist then joined her team-mates at a reception with the Queen and members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace.

Posting on Facebook, Sabrina wrote: “I had an amazing time in the parades in Manchester and London as well as being in Buckingham Palace.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me as well as everyone who supported GB in Manchester and London.

“This will be two days I’ll never forget.”

The 19-year-old told the Leader that the experience had been “just amazing”.

She said: “We got to meet the Queen and a couple of the dukes.

“She was talking to us about the parade and the athletics then wished me and the others well done as we were all standing around together as she went around talking to people.”

The Manchester parade coincided with discus thrower's Beverley Jones' birthday.

She posted on Facebook: “Had a fab day in Manchester at parade. Thank you for the birthday wishes.”