Oswestry police patrols stepped up following second suspicious child abduction attempt

Police will be increasing their patrols following a second suspicious incident in the Oswestry area in a week.

It follows a warning issued to parents by the headteacher of a primary school after a second possible attempted abduction took place in Longueville Drive on Tuesday morning.

Detective Inspector Mark Jones said they are conducting “a full and thorough” investigation after a small black van pulled up to a 13-year-old girl as she approached the junction with Aston Way at around 7.50am and the driver told her to get into the van.

The girl ran away from the scene. The male did not leave the vehicle and the girl was not injured or physically touched in any way.

Det Insp Jones from Shrewsbury CID said: "We understand this is a concerning incident for the community and we are working hard to investigate and understand the full circumstances.

"We have liaised with local schools and parents and we want to reassure the wider community that there will be increased patrols in the area.

"We are keeping an open mind on whether this is linked to any previous incidents and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation.”

The driver is described a white man in his 20s of a medium build, with dark brown hair and slight stubble. He was described as having blue eyes, was wearing a short-sleeved black shirt and spoke with a slight Liverpool accent. He was thought to be the only person in the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a black van with blacked out rear windows and black tape or a bag covering the registration plates.

Following initial reports of the incident, Pam Edwards, headteacher at Holy Trinity Primary School, warned parents to stay vigilant and asked them to not let children walk to and from school alone.

It comes after police received reports last week of “suspicious activity” involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school in Weston Rhyn who was approached by a man who falsely claimed to be picking him up on behald of his mother.”

Anybody who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour in the Longueville Drive area is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident number 526 of October 18 2016.