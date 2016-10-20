Anger after red tape sees Christmas market in Mold cancelled

Furious community leaders have blasted “short sighted” Flintshire Council after a proposed Christmas fair was cancelled.

The plug has had to be pulled on plans brought forward by Mold Town Council to bring the “Celtic Fayre” into the town.

Opposition from existing traders in the town, and strict licensing arrangements suggested by Flintshire Council made the event untenable.

Dave Hill, Mold’s town centre manager, said: “Licensing conditions that were placed on the event by Flintshire Council made it impossible to operate.

“We had a dilemma where the majority of the market traders didn’t want the event to go ahead as they saw it as competition, while the majority of shopkeepers expressed a desire that anything which brought additional footfall into the town was good for business.

“Personally I think this is a missed opportunity for Mold but we will continue to work with our colleagues in the county council to see if the concerns that have been expressed can be overcome for future occassions.”

Mold town councillor Gareth Williams said the proposed event could have brought as many as 20,000 additional people into the town.

He said: “I know we have got to protect the street markets but if it’s pouring down on the two days they are operating, the street market people wouldn’t come anyway.

“This [the Celtic Market] would have been guarenteed for seven days.

“Flintshire Council have come up with every single reason possible why not to do this.”

Cllr Williams said that following on from Flintshire Council rejecting the chance to host the start of the Tour of Britain in Mold, reported in The Leader this month, this was another missed opportunity.

He said: “There are one or two people at County Hall who can’t and won’t help our town, I think Flintshire Council have lost the plot on this one. It is short sighted.

“This Celtic Market is operating around North Wales and it has proved it increases footfall by about 10 or 20 thousand.

“I think the county town has been let down once again and this is an opportunity missed.”

Cllr Williams said that licence requirements included restricting the sale of anything other market traders were already selling, as well as placing the market on New Street Car Park and charging for the spaces used.

He added that he planned to write to Flintshire Council’s chief executive Colin Everett about the issue.

Earlier this month, members of Mold Town Council expressed fury after hearing the local authority rejected the opportunity to host the opening of the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain early last month.

The stage, which involved cyclists including Sir Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish, instead began on Denbigh High Street and saw thousands flood into the town.

Clare Budden, Flintshire Council's chief officer for community and enterprise, said: "The council operates a licensing process to control the development of new market activity, so that the vitality of the existing markets is protected.

"Mold market, in particular, draws visitors from across the region and dramatically increases trade in the town.

“The council will not license new market events that may harm the existing markets.

"The event being proposed by Mold Town Council appeared, from the information provided, to include elements that could compete with the market in Mold.

“On this basis, the council confirmed that further discussion was needed before a licence could be granted. In the meantime, though, the town council has decided not to press on with its plans.”