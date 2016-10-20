Wrexham man harassed his ex-partner by making one-penny payment on PayPal

A man used an online payment service to harass his former partner, a court heard.

Timothy Aaron Jones, 25, pleaded guilty at Wrexham Magistrates Court to harassment without violence after he sent messages to Alison Davies through PayPal from September 10 and October 13.

Angharad Mullarkey, prosecuting, said the pair had been in a relationship for five years but separated in January 2016.

Contact had been made initially regarding child access but the arrangement had broken down and since then Jones, of Empress Road in Wrexham, had harassed her.

Miss Davies blocked him on all social media and her mobile phone, and in July she notified North Wales Police. A notice was served to Jones and contact ceased until September, Miss Mullarkey added

But Jones then contacted her through PayPal by making a one pence payment and attaching a message.

Messages were exchanged between the pair, Miss Mullarkey said, but Miss Davies had asked him on five occasions not to contact her.

Jones was interviewed by police voluntarily and charged with assault, the court heard.

On the same day that he received a postal requisition Jones sent a message which was abusive towards Miss Davies.

Jones added that he knew the times, place and dates of where Miss Davies would be. and added he would be “taking my daughter whenever I feel like it, okay?”

He was arrested and when interviewed he told police he had received a postal requisition and was angry when he sent the message. Jones accepted the message was abusive and threatening, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement Miss Davies said she would go out of her workplace when she was there for fear he might follow or approach her. She also parked her car in different places “as I know he keeps tabs on me”.

Miss Davies said she was “constantly anxious” and would not go anywhere without a friend with her. Jones had stalked her before, and she feared he may be following her.

Melissa Griffiths, defending, said some of the messages were sent “by ay of conversation” and all of them were about contact with the child.

There had been no face-to-face contact between the pair since July, she added.

Jones had started a new relationship in February and from that point there had been difficulties obtaining contact,

In September Jones “felt it was all too much for him”, Miss Griffiths said, and “foolishly thought he could perhaps sort the problem out” rather than go through solicitors and the courts.

Miss Griffiths read a number of message between the two, including one where Jones said he did not want to cause trouble and asked if he could see his daughter the next morning, to which Miss Davies told him to leave them alone or she would have to call the police.

Another read: “I’m sorry for the last five years and I will have to live with the fact that I have lost everything.”

Jones also sent a message where he said he would leave Miss Davies alone.

Miss Griffiths said Jones accepted that the message he sent after the requisition was unacceptable.

Miss Griffiths added that Jones’ only motivation was the “thorny issue of child contact” and there were no threats of violence.

District judge Gwyn Jones fined Jones £435 and ordered him to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £43 surcharge. He also made a three-year restraining order preventing any contact with Miss Davies, with child contact to be arranged through a third party.