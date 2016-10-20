Martin Riley admits FA Cup exit was a 'dark day' in Wrexham AFC's history

MARTIN RILEY has called on his team-mates to ‘knuckle down’ in a bid to end Wrexham’s barren run of results.

Wrexham suffered FA Cup humiliation on Tuesday as they were beaten 3-2 by Northern Premier League Division One South outfit Stamford in their fourth qualifying round replay.

Riley, who helped Wrexham win the FA Trophy and reach the Conference play-off final during his first spell at the club in 2013, admits the cup defeat to a side playing three levels below the Reds was a massive low and the players need to stand up and be counted.

“It was a dark day in this club’s history,” said Riley. “Coming from me seeing the good times that we had four years ago, it is a strange one.

“I have had the good times at this club and I am going through a bad time now, we have all got to knuckle down and dig deep for that extra bit of something and get this club back where it belongs.

“I think the lads will be determined to put things right. Obviously confidence is low at the moment because we are on a bad run but we are back at home against Bromley on Saturday so the lads need to rally.”

Wrexham battled back from 2-0 down to take the game to extra-time where Stamford scored the winner.

Riley, who didn’t play as a precaution because of a hamstring problem but is expected to return against Bromley on Saturday, admits the Reds were poor at both ends of the pitch.

“It is one of the strangest games I have witnessed, I can’t really put my finger on what happened,” said Riley.

“Obviously we have got to take our chances and we can’t defend like we did and expect to win games.

“I don’t think they have had a shot first half and for 90 per cent of the game we have dominated but in both boxes we basically weren’t good enough and it has cost us.”

Gary Mills was sacked as manager last week with Wrexham 15th in the National League, leaving Dean Keates, Joey Jones and Andy Davies to take temporary charge.

Keates has taken a leading role and Riley welcomed the changes implemented by his former team-mate.

“I know Dean from the last time I was here so that has been fine,” said Riley. “He has come in, done things properly and changed a few things around like a new manager would do.

“It is just wait and see, I don’t think anyone knows who the manager will be at the moment, but let’s just hope it is sorted sooner rather than later.

“It is always a strange time when a manager goes.

“There are obviously a lot of lads disappointed and there will also be lads that, as bad as it sounds, are happy to see Gary go because they probably don’t feel they got a fair crack of the whip under him and they are hoping for a fresh start under someone else.”