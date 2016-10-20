Wrexham artist’s joy as his sketch of Gareth Bale is signed by the Wales star himself

A WREXHAM artist is celebrating having one of his works signed by one of the best footballers in the world.

Liam Stokes-Massey, 30, a full-time artist who specialises in pencil drawings created a picture of Wales star Gareth Bale to celebrate the team being in this year’s European Championship in France.

The Wrexham artist finished the drawing on the day Wales took to the pitch against Slovakia in their first game of the tournament, as they embarked on their memorable run to the semi-finals.

Liam said: “I did it originally just before the first game in the Euros.

“I do not normally get a chance to do stuff like that, it’s normally commissioned.

“I finished it just before kick off in the Slovakia game, I just had time to get down to the pub.

“It was quite popular, and it got more than 200 likes on my personal Facebook page.”

He put the piece up for sale leading to much interest from football fans and it was eventually bought by a friend of Gareth Bale’s family.

The buyer sent a copy of the picture to the Real Madrid superstar who signed it and had a picture taken with the drawing.

For Liam to have one of his drawings signed by the Gareth Bale has been a huge thrill.

He added: “There was a bit of a bidding war with it and a friend of my mum’s, who lives in Cardiff, bought it.

“He knows Gareth Bale’s in-laws and he said if I sent him a copy he would try and get it signed.”

“That was a while ago and I didn’t think it was going to happen.

“I was really pleased, it’s unbelievable because he has become an idol.

“To have a picture of him signed particularly a picture I have done is just crazy.”