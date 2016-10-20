Terrified young woman barricaded herself inside Wrexham home from violent stepdad

A terrified young woman barricaded herself in her home to stop her stepdad forcing his way in.

Christopher John Jenkins, 53, frightened Angela Ward so much that she moved a tumble dryer to the back door to stop him entering her property at Empress Road in Wrexham on July 18.

Following the incident, Miss Ward had suffered panic attacks and further problems with anxiety and depression a court was told yesterday.

Prosecuting solicitor Angharad Mullarkey told district judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, that Jenkins had been in a relationship with Miss Ward’s mother, who died in 2008.

About a year ago Jenkins asked Miss Ward if he could stay with her as he was homeless, the court heard.

But Miss Ward had started a new relationship which Jenkins did not like.

He became very abusive on a number of occasions and on July 18 Miss Ward asked him to leave.

Jenkins made his way to the back door of the house and then left through the front door, telling Miss Ward: “I’ll be back”.

Miss Ward then discovered that a door key had was missing and was concerned, so asked a friend to come to the house.

About 45 minutes later Miss Ward heard someone knocking but did not answer.

Miss Ward moved a tumble dryer in front of the back door to prevent him gaining entry, the court heard.

Jenkins repeatedly asked her to let him in, but she refused and she could hear a banging noise coming from the back door.

Miss Ward's friend, Edna Hughes, said she heard Jenkins shouting abuse as he kicked the door. He told Miss Ward to let him in and said: ”All you do is take, take, take.”

Jenkins kicked the door about seven or eight times, according to Ms Hughes.

The police arrived and Jenkins was seen shouting and banging on the door.

His abusive behaviour continued and he was arrested.

Miss Ward was worried that Jenkins would return “and have a go” at her.

She would not go into Wrexham town centre on her own in case she saw him.

Jenkins, of no fixed address, justified his behaviour by saying he was concerned about Miss Ward's wellbeing and the male strangers who were attending the address, according to probation officer Rachel Woodcock.

But Jenkins acknowledged his behaviour was unacceptable.

He told Miss Woodcock that he had been advised to attend mental health services because he had self-harmed, had suicidal thoughts and was “at boiling point”.

Jenkins spent about £180 a fortnight on cannabis, the court heard, and owed money to drug dealers but said it was for self-medication and he did not want to reduce his usage.

Jenkins pleaded guilty on the day of his trial on October 13 to using violence to secure entry to a premises.

Emma Simoes, defending, said Jenkins had not been in trouble for the last two years.

He had kicked the door because he was frustrated that he was not being let into the property and he regretted his actions.

Jenkins was fined £200, ordered to pay the same amount in compensation to Miss Ward, prosecution costs of £250 and a £30 surcharge.

Mr Jones also imposed a three-year restraining order preventing Jenkins having any direct or indirect contact with Miss Ward and not to enter Empress Road, except for a pre-arranged visit with a police officer to collect belongings.