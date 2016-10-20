Queensferry teenager with cerebral palsy is raising money for life-changing suit

A FLINTSHIRE family is trying to raise funds for a suit which could change their daughter’s life.

Lara Evans, 15, from Queensferry, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was 12-months-old. Since then she has had hospital appointments and physiotherapy every week.

By the age of three, she was provided with splints, a wheelchair, a standing frame and a walker.

A few months ago Lara was asked to trial a Mollii suit, which sends electrode stimulants to relax the stiff muscle, which then enables the opposite weak muscle to have more use.

Lara tried on the suit, which costs £3,500, at Blue Skies Ahead in Eastham, which Lara’s mother, Jackie Evans, 42, said could be life-changing for her daughter and their family.

“After an hour she walked using her frame, I couldn't believe the difference in her walking, her steps were bigger, straighter and she was getting her heels down,” Jackie said.

“She could put her arms up by her head which she can't normally do, and she could turn her hands over, after just one hour. I could have cried.

“They said three times a week you will see a major difference, I was just glad she was pain and stiffness free.”

The family will be holding a sponsored walk on November 12 which starts at the Plough Inn in Queensferry, and going round pubs in Hawarden, Connah’s Quay and Shotton.

Lara’s school, St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School in Flint, is also holding a ‘Green Day’ today where all students who were green donate £1.

Also, Lara’s grandad donated £200, and a man from Middlesborough did a live sponsored leg wax on Facebook and raised £195. In total the family have raised £666 to go towards the suit.

When Lara tried the suit, she was amazed. She said: “I feel different, I didn’t realise I always felt stiff aching and had pain, until I had this on and now I don't, I feel great.

“I would love one, and only thing I’ve ever tried I like and works.”

Lara has been through a great deal in her 15 years living with this dehabilatating condition, and the suit would be a big addition to her life.

She has been casted twice, had eight hour bone surgery to straighten her legs and hips and also had two years of botox and phenol injections, and two years ago she had muscle and bone surgery to lengthen her tendons to relieve her stiffness.

She also had a wedge of bone taken from her femur and put in to her foot and pinned.

Jackie said: “The operations were successful and made her lovely and straight, but the recovery was horrendous.

“Even though she has constant physio, hydro two times a week, sns twice a week and facia massages, it's still difficult to try and keep her from becoming bent and we’re constantly telling her to get her legs straight, and stop bending forward.

To help towards providing Lara with the Mollii suit, people can donate at www. justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Molli-suit-for-lara or www. easyfundraising.org.uk/ causes/molliisuitforlara