Leader of Wrexham Council says budget cut is unwarranted and unfair

Wrexham Council came out as one of the biggest losers in next year’s funding allocations.

The council is set to see a 0.5 per cent reduction in its grant funding from the Welsh Government in the next financial year – one of five councils to see such a reduction.

Funding for Flintshire Council is set to remain around the same – with a 0.1 per cent increase in funding.

Flintshire Council will receive government funding totaling £185m and Wrexham Council will be given £169m.

Announcing the £4.107 billion funding amount for local authorities in 2017-18, local government secretary Mark Drakeford said the settlement sees funding increase for the first time since 2013-14.

Professor Drakeford said: “The aim of this provisional settlement is to give local authorities the stability to manage the difficult decisions that lie ahead.

“We know that councils are delivering their services against a backdrop of austerity and this settlement provides a platform from which to plan for harder choices which will lie ahead.

“The changes we’re implementing this year are based on the advice of an expert group comprised of local authorities and independent specialists.

“The package also includes additional funding to implement a minus 0.5% funding floor which limits the impact on councils that would have seen the biggest reductions in their core funding.”

The settlement includes £25m to support the delivery of social services which are vital to the long-term success of the health service in Wales.

Capital funding for 2017-18 amounts to £442m, with General Capital funding for 2017-18 unchanged at £143m.

The Local Government Secretary has also published information about other Welsh Government grant schemes planned for 2017-18.

This identifies a further £650m of funding for key priorities and aims to assist local authorities in preparing their budgets for next year.

Another component of the provisional settlement is the funding for Council Tax Reduction Schemes.

Maintaining the funding through the settlement at £244m will allow councils to continue providing support to vulnerable families.

Professor Drakeford added: “Under the funding floor, no council will have to manage on less than 99.5% of the cash provided to them last year.

“When added to the other sources of income available to them, many councils will be able to increase their spending next year.

“Within the overall settlement, councils will also receive £25m in recognition of the importance of strong local social services and the growing pressures felt by this service.

“This is a stable settlement in challenging times and will allow local government to set sustainable budgets despite constraints on public finances.”

Cllr Mark Pritchard, lead member for Organisation, Finance, Performance and Governance, said: “I’m disappointed that the Welsh Government has not prioritised more resources on essential Local Government services.

“In Wrexham, this settlement will require the council to make around £5m of cuts.

“Wrexham has the 19th lowest change to its funding and also comes 19th in its funding per head of population.

“Such a low level of revenue funding is unreasonable and clearly the funding formula requires a radical overhaul.

”In addition, an opportunity has been missed to provide the council with increased general capital funding.

“The council will continue to work hard to reduce the impact of these savings on the people of Wrexham County Borough and will continue to prioritise the most vulnerable.

“I will be responding to this Welsh Government provisional settlement during the formal consultation period which ends on November 30.”